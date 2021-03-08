Survey finds Cardinals fanbase drinks the 26th most

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals fans drink the 26th most out of all other MLB team fanbases, according to a survey from NJ Online Gambling.
The survey asked 2,631 MLB fans about their drinking habits. It found that Cardinals fans average 2.8 drinks per game and spend on average $28.
Cardinals fans finished second, when it came to pregaming. The survey found 68 percent of Cardinals fans said they drink before the game starts.
The survey also has Cardinals fans ranked at 27th in the lightweight drinkers category. Eighteen percent of Cardinals fans said they have missed some or all of a game because they drank too much.
Seventeen percent of Cardinals fans said they drink more when the team is playing poorly.
Based on results from the survey, the booziest fanbase was the Chicago White Sox.
- Chicago White Sox
- Atlanta Braves
- Cincinnati Reds
- Cleveland Indians
- San Diego Padres
Click here to see the full results.