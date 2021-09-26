Sweet 16 – Goldschmidt, Bader homer in Cardinals’ comeback victory

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 26: Harrison Bader #48 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a solo home run in the eight inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 26, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Paul Goldschmidt and Harrison Bader each homered as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs for the club’s 16th consecutive win.

The Cardinals hold the second Wild Card spot in the National League.

The team is putting playoff tickets for potential National League Division Series games this Tuesday at noon. Tickets for the potential NLDS game will start as low as $20. You can get the tickets at cardinals.com/postseason and via phone at 314-345-9000. All individual tickets will be digitally delivered exclusively via the MLB Ballpark app.