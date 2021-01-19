Take batting practice like a big leaguer at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are now allowing up groups of up to 10 people to take batting practice at Busch Stadium.
“Fans at Bat” includes a 45 minute batting practice session with two Cardinals Alumni players, an autograph from their Cardinals Alumni instructors and exclusive access to the Cardinals Hall of Fame & Museum.
The instructors include 1987 National League champion Scott Terry, 1985 and 1987 World Series starter Danny Cox, 2011 World Series champion Kyle McClellan, and two-time All-Star third baseman Scott Cooper.
“Fans at Bat” is being offered on Sunday, March 21: Friday, March 26; and Saturday, March 27. This package costs $1,250.
