Take batting practice like a big leaguer at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are now allowing up groups of up to 10 people to take batting practice at Busch Stadium.

“Fans at Bat” includes a 45 minute batting practice session with two Cardinals Alumni players, an autograph from their Cardinals Alumni instructors and exclusive access to the Cardinals Hall of Fame & Museum.

The instructors include 1987 National League champion Scott Terry, 1985 and 1987 World Series starter Danny Cox, 2011 World Series champion Kyle McClellan, and two-time All-Star third baseman Scott Cooper.

“Fans at Bat” is being offered on Sunday, March 21: Friday, March 26; and Saturday, March 27. This package costs $1,250.

