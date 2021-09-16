Take your dog to a ballgame at Busch Stadium during this special event

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It’s time again for St. Louis canines to “bark” on the Cardinals at Busch Stadium when the team takes on the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, October 2. The event is part of the 16th annual Purina Pooches in the Ballpark game. This is the only game all season where dogs can join their owners inside the stadium.

All four-legged ticket-holders and owners are encouraged to wear their favorite Cardinals gear as part of a pet costume contest as well. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

A special Paul Goldschmidt photo frame bobblehead, courtesy of Purina, will go to 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older.

There are about 350 all-inclusive tickets on sale now and they will not last long. Tickets for the only game all season where dogs can join their owners inside Busch Stadium are $110, each ticket is good for one person and one dog. They include an exclusive pet goodie bag filled with Purina samples, coupons, and swag, as well as access to an all-you-can-eat buffet with complimentary beer, soda, and water.

Learn more: Cardinals.com/pooches