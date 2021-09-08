Ted Simmons officially inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Ted Simmons poses for a photograph with his plaque with MLB Commissioner Bob Manfred (L), interim president Jeff Idelson and Chairman of the board Jane Forbes Clark during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on September 08, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS-In an occasion twice delayed by the coronavirus pandemic but still the culmination of a lifetime spent in baseball, former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons was officially inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Wednesday, along with fellow former Cardinal Larry Walker, New York Yankee shortstop Derek Jeter and former MLBPA Union head Marvin Miller, all members of the 2020 class.

Simba is finally headed into the National Baseball Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/0PtjK8nAkW — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 8, 2021

Related Content Cardinal Sin: team to fix plaque honoring Hall of Famer Ted Simmons

Simmons, who last month was honored in St. Louis with the retirement of his number and the unveiling of a statue outside Busch Stadium, first came up with the Cardinals in 1968 and was traded to Milwaukee after the 1980 season. He retired in 1988 after playing with the Atlanta Braves and then served in a variety of front office and scouting capacities with a number of clubs, including the Cardinals.

Tireless worker. Lifelong learner. Mentor. Now, a Hall of Famer.



On the day of his @baseballhall induction, @jonmorosi pens a tribute to Ted Simmons. #HOF2021 pic.twitter.com/D2g3V0hNdH — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 8, 2021

In his induction speech Wednesday, Simmons paid tribute to longtime Cardinals coach and instructor George Kissell and the lesson of humility Kissell taught. “His blessing had to be earned,” Simmons said.

He also saluted former teammate Curt Flood, among others, who sacrificed and paved the way for modern player freedoms like Free Agency.

In closing, Ted Simmons gives a shoutout to family and friends, saving the last and best for his wife Maryanne. Quoting the Beatles, 'And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.' … 'We finally got here sweetheart.' #HOF #whataspeech — Cardinals Magazine (@CardsMagazine) September 8, 2021