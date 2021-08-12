‘That’s just magic’; Cardinals Manager on ‘Field of Dreams’ Game

ST. LOUIS– The eyes of the baseball world will be focused on a diamond in a cornfield when the New York Yankees take on the Chicago White Sox in Dyersville, Iowa at the “Field of Dreams” site made famous by the movie more than two decades ago.

Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn gets the start for Chicago against New York in a game that will be seen on FOX2 with pregame starting at 5 pm.

The Cardinals were in line to play in this game last summer, first stepping in for the Yankees due to coronavirus-related travel issues. The game was later canceled as the pandemic issues grew.

Earlier this week, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt lamented over losing out on the opportunity.

“That’s just magic,” Shildt said. “My prayer is that one day we’ll be able to play in that game. I feel like we got teased about it last year. I think it’s super cool.”