The Cards have a message for fans, ‘We’re in this together’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The coronavirus outbreak has affected just about every aspect of our lives, including our nation’s favorite past time of sports. This morning the Cardinals have a special message for their fans.

The team says that “We’re all in this together.” Spend some time with your family, take a walk, and be responsible. Follow the guidelines to stay safe, we will get through this, and we will come out stronger.

Several members of the team and management also thanked healthcare workers.

“We love you, St. Louis,” said Yadier Molina.

The message ends with a link to share your support for the region. The Cardinals have set up places to donate food, blood, medical supplies, and more. There are also links to help businesses during the stay-at-home orders. There are also a lot of resources listed on the team’s website that can help those in need.

“COVID-19 is impacting all of us. The St. Louis Cardinals are committed to supporting the community during this unprecedented time. We are fortunate to work with a number of amazing partners who are providing critical resources and aid to those most impacted in our region. We have compiled some information on ways you can help, resources to educate yourself on COVID-19, where you can go if you need support, and additional resources that you may find helpful. This page will be updated as more information becomes available, so check back often. We’re all in this together.” St. Louis Cardinals