The Official St. Louis Cardinals Team Store offers 25% off and personal shopper service

ST. LOUIS – The Official St. Louis Cardinals Team Store is offering 25 percent off the entire store now until November 29 in their ‘Fans-giving’ sale.

They also kicked off a new personal shopper service Thursday

Click here to find out how to get a personal shopper.

The team store is also offering items from the Cardinals Authentics Shop. Shoppers can find items like game-used baseballs, jerseys, bases and autographed memorabilia.

The team store is located at the corner of 8th and Clark Street between Gate 3 and Gate 4 of Busch Stadium. They’re open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Shoppers must wear a facemask while inside the store, social distance and they have curbside pickup in place for phone or email orders.