Ozzie Smith of the St. Louis Cardinals jumps in the air as he rounds second base after hitting a game winning home run in the ninth inning Oct. 14, 1985 in St. Louis. The Cardinals defeated the Los Angeles 3-2 to take the fifth game of the National League Playoffs. The Cardinals holds a three game to two edge in the series. (AP Photo)

ST. LOUIS- “Go Crazy, folks!”

When people in St. Louis hear those three words, almost everyone of a certain age knows where they were on October 14, 1985, when Ozzie Smith came up to bat down by a run, with the National League Championship Series tied at 2 games apiece. The Cardinals had already fought back after being down in the series 2 games to none.

As we all know, the Cardinals went on to win the next game to reach the World Series.

Smith tweeted Thursday about that day in history.

36 years ago, wow. This clip has been played ALOT in St Louis, so much I feel like I hit 500 in my career. Lol. This was a great moment for me and was made even better having the great #JackBuck on the call. Go Crazy Folks! ❤️ https://t.co/cT64XeT6HC — Ozzie Smith (@STLWizard) October 14, 2021