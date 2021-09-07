On this day: Cardinals player hits 4 HRs in single game 28 years ago

ST. LOUIS – Nearly three decades ago, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Mark Whiten became one of only 18 men in Major League Baseball history to hit four home runs in a single game.

Whiten’s historic day at the plate came on Sept. 7, 1993, against the Cincinnati Reds.

Whiten’s first hit of the night was a grand slam in the first inning. Whiten followed this with homers in the sixth, seventh, and ninth innings. Whiten finished the day with 12 RBI, not only a franchise record but tied for the MLB all-time record. The Cardinals won the game 15-2.

This spectacular feat has never been matched in team history.

Whiten played for the Cardinals for two seasons before being traded to Boston in April 1995. He ended his career in 2000 with 105 total home runs in 11 seasons.

And in an ironic twist nearly a quarter-century later, Scooter Gennett of the Reds went on to blast four homers against the Cardinals on June 6, 2017.