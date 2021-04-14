Tickets for Cardinals home games in May go on sale Friday

ST. LOUIS – Single-game tickets for Cardinals May home games go on sale to the public Friday, April 16 at 2:00 p.m.
Capacity at Busch Stadium will remain at 32 percent for the month of May.
There are 12 home games in May. The Cardinals will play a series against the New York Mets on May 3-6, a series against the Colorado Rockies on May 7-9, a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 18-19 and a series against the Chicago Cubs on May 21-23.
There are four different giveaway items scheduled for the month. One item will be given away at each game.
A 1942 World Champions Beer Stein will be given away ahead of the games against the Mets. The beer stein is presented by Budweiser. A Cardinals purse sponsored by Coca-Cola and QuikTrip will be given away over Mother’s Day weekend when the Cardinals play the Rockies. A Cardinals visor will be given away at games against the Pirates and an adult-sized red embroidered jersey sponsored by Scott Credit Union will be given away at games against the Cubs.
Click here or call 314-345-9000 to purchase tickets. Tickets can begin to be purchased at the Busch Stadium ticket windows on Monday, April 19.