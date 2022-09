ST. LOUIS – Tickets at the Bud Deck for post-season Cardinals baseball are now on sale.

Tickets start at $15 for the Wild Card Series and $20 for the Divisional Series.

The Bud Deck is located inside of Ballpark Village with a view from above centerfield into Busch Stadium. The Bud Deck grill will have a ballpark themed menu of food and drinks with live in-game audio and video.

Click here to purchase.