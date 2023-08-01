ST. LOUIS – It’s trade deadline day! Usually, it’s a time when the St. Louis Cardinals acquire key pieces to build up hopes of a postseason push. This year, that’s not the case.

The Cardinals enter the month of August at 47-60, a spot where they will likely not make postseason barring a miracle. Because of that, St. Louis is exploring the seller’s market and could use the deadline day to move players with expiring contracts or in positional logjams.

Trade deadline is set for 5 p.m. CT Tuesday. The Cardinals and all other 29 MLB teams are required to finish all deals by this deadline. That said, some moves might get announced shortly after the deadline passes as teams work to notify players and get information over to reporters.

The Cardinals dove into the trade market Sunday by dealing three pitchers (Jordan Montgomery, Chris Stratton and Jordan Hicks) in two separate trades, which netted a prospect-heavy haul of five players.

President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak described Sunday’s trades as an “event” and “a day we hoped would never happen.” He also said the door isn’t closed on trades before Tuesday’s deadline.

One of the biggest decisions the club will make Tuesday is its future with Jack Flaherty. A pending free agent, Flaherty has bounced back from injuries over the last few years and could be one of the more coveted starters after former MVP Justin Verlander in a thinning market. The Cardinals may opt to hold onto him if they can’t find the right fit of prospects in return and try an extension or qualifying offer in the offseason.

Another player generating buzz is 24-year-old outfielder Dylan Carlson. A highly-touted prospect as recently as 2020, Carlson has lost out on regular starting time with the emergence of rookie Jordan Walker and return of Tyler O’Neill. The Cardinals could leverage him in deals due to his age and friendly contract situation to date.

Other players to keep an eye on:

Shortstop Paul DeJong (a possible pending free agent) – UPDATE (1 p.m.): Traded to the Toronto Blue Jays

Infielder Tommy Edman (battling an injury with lots of depth at middle infield)

Infielder/outfielder Alec Burleson (after big minor-league success, dealing with a platoon role)

Infielder/outfielder Juan Yepez (MLB experience, but currently in minors buried behind many on depth chart)

Relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (possible surprise piece to move for teams despsrate for bullpen help)

Follow along with FOX 2 on Tuesday for updates from Busch Stadium on trade deadline day.