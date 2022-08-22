ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals season has been incredibly thrilling and also incredibly strange.

While the St. Louis team was in Arizona, Yadier Molina was in Puerto Rico. He left for business reasons. The basketball team that he owns was about to win a championship. Which they did.

It also doesn’t fit the Molina way. He’s the ultimate gamer. He had to be dragged out of the lineup.

But a lot is going the Cardinals’ way right now. If the Cardinals were five games out instead of five games up, maybe Molina’s hiatus in Puerto Rico would be thought of differently.

Albert Pujols is giving Cardinal fans enough to focus on. Pujols is keeping his buddy safe from criticism by consistently hitting home runs as he makes a mad dash to 700.

The best business move Molina ever made was lobbying the Cardinals to sign Pujols. It was well known back in the spring that Molina pushed hard for the team to go after the slugger.

Meanwhile, Paul Goldschmidt is having an MVP season, and Nolan Arenado is making defensive gems night after night.