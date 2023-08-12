KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tommy Edman hit two home runs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night in front of the second-largest crowd of the season at Kauffman Stadium.

Edman’s third career two-homer game came in front of 37,016 fans, the Royals’ largest draw since opening day.

Edman had pretty good motivation to produce.

“A big part of it was that it’s my wife’s birthday,” Edman said. “She asked me to hit a homer today. I think that’s what it was.”

So, he has next year taken care of already, too.

“She wasn’t expecting two,” he said. “But I made a little adjustment at the plate and it paid off.”

Nolan Arenado added three hits for St. Louis, which ended Kansas City’s seven-game home winning streak.

Steven Matz (4-7) pitched six solid innings for the win. The 32-year-old left-hander allowed two runs on four hits, striking out five and walking none.

“It boils down to executing pitches, mixing them up and getting guys on my fastball,” Matz said. “(Andrew) Knizner called a great game and the guys made some really good plays in the field.”

It was Matz’ fourth straight quality start and fifth straight solid outing. He’s 4-0 with a 1.24 ERA in his last five starts.

“This is definitely a good baseline,” Matz said. “(I’m) definitely trying to build off that. I just want to continue to improve.”

Jo Jo Romero earned his second save.

Cole Ragans (3-4) took the loss. He allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings. He struck out five but walked a season-high four. In his first three starts with the Royals since being acquired in a trade June 30, he had allowed two runs in 17 2/3 innings.

“Too many pitches over the middle,” Ragans said of his struggles. “I didn’t command everything very well. Just left pitches over the plate and they did damage.”

The Cardinals got on the board in the second inning on a two-out, two-run home run by Edman. They added another run in the third when Arenado pulled a double down the left-field line, scoring Andrew Knizner, who had walked and gone to second on a single by Paul Goldschmidt.

The Royals responded in the third with a two-run home run by Nelson Velazquez that splashed into the fountains 441 feet from home plate. It was Velazquez’ second home run in as many games. Friday night, he became the fifth Royals player to homer in his first plate appearance with the club.

The Cardinals added to the lead in the fifth on a single by Willson Contreras, but they could have had more. They loaded the bases with one out, but Ragans got Tyler O’Neill to ground into a double play.

The Cardinals got a run in the top of the eighth on Edman’s second homer, but the Royals answered with an RBI single by Kyle Isbel. The Royals added a run in the ninth on an infield hit by Matt Duffy before Isbel hit into a game-ending double play.

TRANSACTIONS:

Cardinals: The Cardinals placed OF Dylan Carlson on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain retroactive to Thursday. Manager Oliver Marmol said that Carlson hurt the oblique on a swing in Tampa Bay on Wednesday. He was replaced on the roster by 1B Luken Baker, who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

Royals: Kansas City optioned RHP Jonathan Heasley to Triple-A Omaha. Heasley gave up two hits and two runs in an inning of relief in KC’s 12-8 victory Friday night. In a corresponding move, the Royals recalled RHP Max Castillo for his fourth stint with Kansas City this season.

TRAINING ROOM:

Royals: 3B Maikel Garcia was out of the lineup Saturday. He left Friday’s game after experiencing left upper-body discomfort. Manager Matt Quatraro said Garcia still has some soreness, but no additional testing is expected. He should be available by Monday’s game against Seattle.

UP NEXT:

Cardinals: After a rare off day Sunday, the Cardinals return home for the start of a three-game series against Oakland on Monday. The Cards will send RHP Miles Mikolas (6-8, 4.20 ERA) to the mound to face the A’s, who have yet to name a starter.

Royals: After the first scheduled off day on a Sunday in club history, the Royals will begin a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners. RHP Brady Singer (8-8, 5.05 ERA) will get the start for Kansas City against RHP Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.66 ERA).