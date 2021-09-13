Umpire beaned by throw from St. Louis Cardinal infielder

First base umpire Junior Valentine is checked by a trainer after he was hit by a thrown ball during the second inning of a baseball game between the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

One night after a crazy game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets unfolded Sunday night at Citi FIeld, a bizarre scene played out Monday as the Mets hosted the St. Louis Cardinals and infielder Edmundo Sosa had a routine ground ball in the bottom of the second.

Cudos to Junior Valentine. Wore an errant throw to the dome like a champ and stayed in the game pic.twitter.com/A9fzJ7TicP — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) September 14, 2021

Despite the blow to the head, Valentine did indeed stay in the game.

Good to see Junior Valentine up and smiling after getting hit in the face by a throw to first base.



Stream: Bally Sports app pic.twitter.com/uF7Zs6N7me — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) September 14, 2021

The series with the Mets starts a crucial week for the Cardinals, who are just a game out of the second NL Wild Card spot, now held by the San Diego Padres. St. Louis hosts San Diego this coming weekend.