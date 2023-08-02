ST. LOUIS – A site well known for some legendary baseball swings will soon host fans looking to showcase their best golf swings.

Upper Deck Golf, a rare opportunity to play a round of golf at a MLB venue, is returning to Busch Stadium this fall. From Nov. 10-12, fans will have the opportunity to golf at the home of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Fans can start booking tee times in September, but early access registration is open now.

“Upper Deck Golf is a truly unique golfing experience inside the most legendary stadiums and ballparks across the country,” said Brian Graham, Upper Deck Golf Co-Founder. “Fans will have a chance to hit tee shots throughout Busch Stadium down to custom greens on the field below while enjoying great music, cold beers, food and multiple golfing challenges at a clubhouse festival inside the ballpark.”

“We are excited to once again partner with Upper Deck Golf to bring this great event back to St. Louis for golfers of all skill levels,” said Vicki Bryant, Cardinals Vice President, Event Services & Merchandising. “We encourage fans to sign-up for the VIP waitlist for the best chance to gain access to Upper Deck’s release of limited tee times for this popular event.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There are standard and VIP tee times. Golfers can enjoy the experience from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the Friday and Saturday events and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Sunday’s event.

Tee times are available for groups between 2-12 people. Prices start at $84.99 per person.

VIP tee times, which will cost a little more, give guests additional perks, such as free entry into driving, chipping, and putting challenges and complimentary food and beverages.

For more information on the upcoming event, click here.