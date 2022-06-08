ST. LOUIS – Upper Deck Golf is returning to Busch Stadium this fall.

This unique opportunity for fans to play a round of golf inside the stadium is offered from November 11 to November 13. Fans can start booking tee times in mid-July, but early access is available now.

“Upper Deck Golf is a once-in-a-lifetime golfing experience inside the most legendary stadiums and ballparks across the country,” said Brian Graham, Upper Deck Golf Co-Founder. “Fans will have a chance to hit tee shots throughout Busch Stadium down to custom greens on the field below while enjoying great music, cold beers, food and multiple golfing challenges at a clubhouse festival inside the ballpark.”

“We are excited to partner with Upper Deck Golf in bringing this unique event to St. Louis for golfers of all skill levels,” said Vicki Bryant, Cardinals Vice President, Event Services & Merchandising. “We encourage fans to sign-up for the VIP waitlist for the best chance to gain access to Upper Deck’s release of limited tee times for this popular event.”

There are standard and VIP tee times. Guests can play as early as 7 a.m. and as late as 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and on Sunday, as late as 7 p.m. Groups of two to 12 can book a tee time. The prices start at $84.99 per person.

VIP tee times give guests additional perks, including free entry into driving, chipping, and putting challenges and complimentary food and beverages.

More details will be announced at a later date. Click here for more information.