Virtual 2021 Cardinals 5K honors the late Lou Brock and benefits Redbird Rookies program

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals Care will be honoring the late Lou Brock during their virtual 2021 Cardinals 5K presented by Bally Sports Midwest.
Participants can start signing up now. The proceeds benefit Cardinals Care Redbird Rookies Youth Softball and Baseball Program and Girls on the Run St. Louis.
All participants will receive a quarter-zip pullover and commemorative medallion featuring a tribute to the late Cardinals and National Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Brock.
Registration costs $45 per adult and children 13 and under can register for $35. People can register from April 16-July 1. The virtual format allows participants to run, jog, or walk the race on their own.
Click here to learn more.