ST. LOUIS– Topps trading cards is looking ahead to next season already and want Cardinals fans to vote for Nolan Arenado to be the number one card of the 2022 Series 1 Collection.

Starting today, baseball fans can vote for their favorite player online by selecting up to 3 players from each league to be selected for card number one in the 2022 collection.

The contest ends on October 6th. You can vote here.