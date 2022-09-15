ST. LOUIS – Following Wednesday’s win, marked by Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina’s historic start, the dynamic duo’s teammates drenched them in some of the stickiest drinks imaginable.

“I’m wet. I’m soaked,” Wainwright said in a postgame news conference.

He and Molina set the record at 325 for most starts as an MLB battery. The pair were also behind some timely contributions, leading the Cardinals 4-1 over the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina picked up a go-ahead single in the second inning that stood as the game-winning hit. Wainwright limited the Brewers to one run over five innings and worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth frame.

Wainwright said there was a team toast after the game, and manager Oli Marmol, owner Bill Dewitt III, and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak all said kind words about the pair.

“They got up and spoke and made us feel loved,” the 41-year-old pitcher said. “We’re Cardinals and we would not be here if they had not made it available and signed us to lots of different contracts, put up with a lot of our stuff, grinded through that and kept us around. A lot of owners might have sent us packing but those guys wanted us here and we appreciate that.”

After a few words from the front office, the rest of the Cardinals had some fun with their veteran teammates.

“They put us in the basket, took us to the shower, covered us in cherry coke and apple juice and all kinds of nasty stuff that you don’t want on top of your head. It’s a pretty sweet taste,” Wainwright said.

Even though it was a momentous night for the duo, the Cardinals are still focused on winning their 12th World Series.

“This is great. Thanks for celebrating, but we have a greater mission in mind,” said Wainwright.

As of Thursday morning, the magic number for a postseason spot is 12. The nearest path to October runs through the NL Central. With 19 games remaining, the St. Louis Cardinals carry an 84-59 record and lead by eight games over the Milwaukee Brewers.