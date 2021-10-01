‘I don’t want to be anywhere else’ – Wainwright signs deal with Cardinals for 2022

ST. LOUIS – The pitcher responsible for the 17th game of the Cardinals win-streak has signed on for the 2022 season.

Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals agreed on a deal Friday. The contract details are unknown at this time.

“I don’t want to be anywhere else,” said Wainwright during a Cardinals press conference this afternoon.

He said he’s grateful for every opportunity he’s been given in St. Louis and said Yadier Molina resigning played a role in his decision.

“He is more than just a catcher to me, he is one of my closest friends and we’ve grown up together. We were kids together in the big leagues and now we are the old geezers in the big leagues together,” said Wainwright.

Wainwright also said his family has always been supportive and they helped him make the decision as well.



“Everyone knows it was either me play another year of the kids get a dog and they said dad we will go one more year without a dog. They are going to go take someone else’s dog if it doesn’t happen soon,” said Wainwright.

On September 7, 2021 Wainwright released a video on his bigleagueimpact.org website stating he will play baseball in 2022.

Waino asked all of his family members, his wife and five children if he should play next season. They all said play!

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina confirmed in August that 2022 will be his final season in the MLB.

“It’s going to be my last year, I want to finish with this great organization,” Molina said in a press conference.

Next season will be Molina’s 19th year with the Cardinals. He signed a one-year deal for $10 million.