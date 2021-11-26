Wainwright and Molina celebrate Thanksgiving together

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, right, is congratulated by teammate Yadier Molina before being removed during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Sunday, May 9, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Cardinals fans’ favorite battery, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina, celebrated Thanksgiving together.

The pitcher tweeted photos of his Thanksgiving celebration along with a message that read, “Happy Thanksgiving everybody!!! Hope you enjoyed as much good food and fellowship as we did!”

Happy Thanksgiving everybody!!! Hope you enjoyed as much good food and fellowship as we did! @Cardinals #Livinglavidaloca #PuertoRicanturkeyisdelicious pic.twitter.com/CC3YaeRkXg — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) November 26, 2021

The tweet included a photo of Wainwright with his wife Jenny and Molina with his wife Wanda. The 40-year-old pitcher added another photo of him and his wife with their four daughters and son.

Wainwright signed on for the 2022 season with the Cardinals in October. Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina confirmed in August that 2022 will be his final season in the MLB.