Wainwright beats heat and Pirates, 9-1

Adam Wainwright battled the heat and the Pirates to win his 2020 debut as the Cardinals blasted Pittsburgh 9-1. Wainwright pitched six innings, allowing just one run to win his 163rd game with the Cardinals, tying him for third place all-time on the team’s wins list with Bob Forsch. Waino admitted that the heat got to him and at one point, he retreated to the Cardinals clubhouse during the game to cool off. Paul Goldschmidt hit his first home run of the season to get the scoring started. Paul DeJong, Matt Carpenter and Tommy Edman each drove in two runs with hits. The Cardinals are off to a quick 2-0 start in this short 60 game season.

Here are more Cardinals post game interviews after Saturday’s 9-1 win over the Pirates, Paul DeJong, Paul Goldschmidt and Adam Wainwright.