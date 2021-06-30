Wainwright considers retiring after this season or next

ST. LOUIS – Veteran St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright said he is going to retire soon.

He said the longest he will continue to play is through the 2022 season.

Wainwright turns 40 in August and is the oldest pitcher in the National League and the third-oldest in baseball.

Wainwright told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that his time as a Cardinal is coming to an end.

I have this beautiful family. My family works better when I’m there. My household runs smoother when I’m there. My wife is less anxious when I’m there. I love my family. I love baseball. It’s a great problem to have. (Former teammate) Jeff Suppan always told me, ‘Play as long as you can.’ But nobody is going to scoff at you if you retire at 40. I’m getting near the end. If it’s not this year, it’s no more than next year. Just because of everything that goes on in our lives. Wainwright said.

His kids are between 2 and 14 years old. He has four girls and one boy.

Wainwright was put on the COVID list on April 29, but he did not have COVID and is fully vaccinated, instead he was helping his wife and children who had contracted the virus. He says his wife needed him so there were no second thoughts when it came to making the decision to sit it out.

“We got back from the road, and I went straight to a hotel because my whole crew had it, and my wife, she texted me at one point and said I can’t go anymore without you being here. So I had to. That’s why I had to go home, and when my wife says that, she’s a tough lady, she’s a really tough, really tough girl, and so when she said that, I knew I had to go home,” Wainwright said.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt respected Wainwright’s decision to sit out and help at home.

“Family first, man. You know he wanted to take care of his family, you know, and I’ve got a lot of respect for that guy, and he was clear, there wasn’t any second-guessing about it. I’ve got to go home and be a good dad and a good husband, be strong for my family, so um, it’s the right thing to do,” Shildt said.

At Monday night’s game, Wainwright reached his 1,000th strikeout. The Cardinals won 5-6. It’s obvious Wainwright performs at the mound and at home. During the post-game press conference, he addressed all the moms out there just ahead of Mother’s Day with a shoutout saying, “you don’t realize how much they do until you have to fill in.”