ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright deactivated his Twitter account days after his most recent outing in London, England, ended in disappointment.

Wainwright, who was pulled after three innings of work, surrendered 11 hits and was credited with seven earned runs in the Cardinals’ 9-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on June 24. Afterward, was discouraged with his performance and attempted to shoulder all the blame for the loss.

On Monday morning, fans noticed Wainwright’s Twitter account, UncleCharlie50, was gone. Anyone visiting his profile would see the message, “This account doesn’t exist.”

FOX 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne spoke with Wainwright this afternoon, and confirmed the ace shut down his Twitter account “after the amount of negative comments following Saturday’s game,” many of which called for him to retire immediately.

Wainwright, who said 2023 would be his final year in the big leagues, is certainly not alone in performance woes. As a team, the Cardinals are 32-45 on the year; dead last in the National League Central Division, and 8½ games behind the first-place Cincinnati Reds. They’re currently ninth in the NL in team batting average (.250) and tenth in the NL in ERA (4.43).