ST. LOUIS – Adam Wainwright’s pitching career is finished, but that didn’t stop him from taking the field one more time in his special sendoff weekend.

Wainwright came up to the batter’s box as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning of Friday’s series opener against the Cincinnati Reds. He reiterated many times that it was his goal to take at least one more at-bat this weekend before he retires.

Wainwright waited patiently for a pitch to hit against Cincinnati’s Brandon Williamson, and made contact, but grounded out to second base. Friday was his first at-bat in nearly two calendar years since the National League implemented a designated hitter for good.

Fans welcomed Wainwright to a huge ovation during his at-bat, his first game appearance since earning his 200th victory on Sept. 18.

The Cardinals trailed 14-2 in the sixth inning and trail 19-2 heading into the bottom of the 8th inning.