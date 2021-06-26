Wainwright helps Cardinals end 5-game skid, tops Pirates 3-1

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, June 26, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched into the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong hit solo home runs and the St. Louis Cardinals ended a five-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1. The 39-year-old Wainwright again stepped up as the Cardinals’ stopper. Since June 9, he has broken St. Louis skids of six, three, two and five games. Wainwright allowed one run and six hits, and was pulled after giving up a leadoff single in the seventh. He struck out eight and walked one.

