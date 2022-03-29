ST. LOUIS–When the Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 7 to start 2022, two of the franchise’s pillars will get another step closer to a baseball record in a season that could be full of milestones for a trio of players who have defined the organization’s success over the last 25 years.

Barring any sort of injury setback, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will only need 20 starts together to set the record for a pitcher-catcher battery. Detroit’s Mickey Lolich and Bill Freeman have the current record with 324.

Here’s a rundown of milestones Wainwright, Molina and Albert Pujols could reach in 2022 in what will be the final season for Pujols and Molina, and could be for Wainwright:

Pujols:

Needs 21 home runs for 700 in his career. If he hit 31 he would overtake Stan Musial, who is the franchise leader with 475.

With 19 hits, Pujols will move into 9th place in MLB history, passing Eddie Collins and Paul Molitor. With 37 hits, Pujols can pass Rogers Hornsby for fourth place in club history. Molina would be next on the list (2112).

Molina:

Needs two RBI for 1,000 in his career.

If he catches 120 games, he’d move into second place in MLB history for games caught.

If he appears in 144 games, he’ll pass Lou Brock for second all-time in Cardinals history.

Wainwright

Needs 16 wins to reach 200 for his career, which would put him in third place in franchise history.

Needs 17 appearances to be in the top 5 for games for a pitcher in team history.

Needs 75.1 innings pitched to move into third place for innings pitched in team history.