Wainwright pitches Cards past Brewers 4-2 to open twinbill

St. Louis Cardinals

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the third inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Adam Wainwright shook off an early home run and pitched a four-hitter, leading the St. Louis Cardinals past the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt ran the team in the opener. He was to miss the nightcap while serving a one-game suspension, imposed by Major League Baseball after tempers flared during the Brewers’ 18-3 romp Tuesday night. Wainwright struck out nine in the seven-inning complete game as the Cardinals reached .500 in their bid for a spot in the expanded playoff field. Keston Huira homered for the Brewers in the first inning, but they got little after that.

  • Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws during the third inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the third inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • St. Louis Cardinals’ Tommy Edman hits an RBI double during the fifth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Milwaukee Brewers’ Jace Peterson tags ot St. Louis Cardinals’ Tommy Edman as he is caught stealing third during the fifth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina throws Adam Wainwright a rosin bag after the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Milwaukee. Wainwright pitched a complete game as the Cardinals won 4-2. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News