Wainwright pitches into the 9th inning as Cardinals complete sweep of Rockies

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered against his former team, Adam Wainwright pitched three-hit ball into the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 2-0.
Yadier Molina hit an RBI double and Ryan Helsley got Josh Fuentes to ground into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded.
St. Louis completed a three-game sweep and has won nine of 11 overall. Colorado dropped to a major league-worst 2-14 on the road.
Arenado was acquired from the Rockies in a blockbuster trade in early February after the star third baseman spent the first eight years of his career with Colorado.
Wainwright struck out five and walked three over 8 1/3 innings, improving to 11-1 against the Rockies.
By STEVE OVERBEY, Associated Press