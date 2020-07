St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, July 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered, Adam Wainwright pitched six solid innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1 on Saturday.

Wainwright pitched out of a bases loaded, no-out jam in the second, giving up just one run. He retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced as the Cardinals beat the Pirates for the 12th time in their last 13 games.

The Pirates managed just three hits. Josh Bell had a single and scored Pittsburgh’s lone run.

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, July 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Pittsburgh Pirates third base coach Joey Cora wears a protective face shield and gloves as he signals to players from the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, July 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams walks off the field after being removed during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, July 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader, bottom, is safe at second for a stolen base as Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman handles the throw during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul DeJong hits a two-run single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, July 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader (48) and Kolten Wong (16) are congratulated by teammate Matt Carpenter, right, after scoring on a two-run single by Paul DeJong during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, July 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul DeJong (11) celebrates with Paul Goldschmidt (46) after both players scored on a double by Matt Carpenter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, July 25, 2020, in St. Louis. The Cardinals won 9-1. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)