ST. LOUIS — Following a one-hour rain delay, Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright pitched a complete game in a 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of a four-game series.

Wainwright finished the outing with an impressive stat line, featuring 9.0 innings, 5 hits, 2 earned runs and 3 strikeouts. Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm managed the only runs of the game, sending two homeruns off Wainwright.

The Cardinals failed to support their starting pitcher, accumulating just 5 hits against Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler. Wheeler managed 7.0 innings, 5 hits, 1 walk and 5 strikeouts in the win.

The Cardinals will look to even the series in game two on Saturday, July 8, at 1:15 p.m.