Wainwright steps into FS1 broadcast booth for White Sox-Astros ALDS

St. Louis Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ST. LOUIS – Now that the Cardinals season has come to an end following their 3-1 wild card game loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitcher Adam Wainwright has gotten mic’d up by FOX Sports.

Wainwright was the starting pitcher in Wednesday’s National League wild card game. This isn’t the first time the veteran pitcher has joined a FOX Sports broadcast. He was part of the broadcast team in October 2020

Wainwright will join Adam Amin, A.J. Pierzynski, and Tom Verducci for the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox ALDS Series. He worked with them in 2020 during the NL Division Series between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves.

Waino Alert! 🚨



World Series champion Adam Wainwright joins Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski and Tom Verducci for @MLBONFOX's coverage of the @Astros and @WhiteSox. pic.twitter.com/XVxGzEaTs4 — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) October 8, 2021

The Astros beat the White SOX 6-1 in Houston on Thursday night. Wainwright was not a part of the broadcast team for Game 1. He will join them Friday when the teams meet up in Houston for Game 2. The first pitch is at 1:07 p.m.