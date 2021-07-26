Wainwright volunteers for ‘bat boy’ position in 2024 Paris Olympics

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright doesn’t care what his role is, but he is definitely interested in being a part of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The nearly 40-year-old said he doesn’t even care if he is “the bat boy.”

By the time the Paris Olympics come around Wainwright would be 43 years old. He said he would also take a position as “the assistant to the assistant pitching coach.”

I love the olympics. Whenever the next Olympics are that have baseball I want in. If I have to be the bat boy or the assistant to the assistant pitching coach I will do it. Just want to be able to represent this great country. #USAUSA — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) July 26, 2021

His patriotism obviously runs deep. He said he “just [wants] to be able to represent this great country.”

The opening round of the Baseball Olympic Games begins Tuesday. The USA will play Israel on Friday for their first game of the Olympics. Click here for the full Olympic schedule.

In June, Wainwright told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that his time as a Cardinal is coming to an end.

I have this beautiful family. My family works better when I’m there. My household runs smoother when I’m there. My wife is less anxious when I’m there. I love my family. I love baseball. It’s a great problem to have. (Former teammate) Jeff Suppan always told me, ‘Play as long as you can.’ But nobody is going to scoff at you if you retire at 40. I’m getting near the end. If it’s not this year, it’s no more than next year. Just because of everything that goes on in our lives. WAINWRIGHT SAID.

His kids are between 2 and 14 years old. He has four girls and one boy.