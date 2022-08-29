ST. LOUIS – Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright might be working on a second career after baseball.

ESPN played a song penned and performed by the 40-year-old on Sunday night’s Braves at Cardinals broadcast. The country song is titled “Sounds Real Good To Me.”

ESPN reported that he’s been practicing and recording himself singing the songs he’s written. He said it started as a hobby during the off-season, but he plans to head to Muscle Shoals, Alabama to record with his friends.

Maybe Wainwright’s musical talents will pack stadiums in the years to come.