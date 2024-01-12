ST. LOUIS – The chilling temperatures across the region this weekend serve as a reminder that baseball season is just around the corner.

For those needing warm thoughts of spring and summer baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals annual Winter Warm-Up event is set to return this weekend.

Baseball fans will get a chance to stock up on Cardinals gear and get autographs from players, both current and former, as well as managers inside Ballpark Village and Busch Stadium.

“(All spaces) will be heated, so it’s a chance for fans to come down and talk baseball,” Vice President of Community Relations and Executive Director Michael Hall said.

A ticket to the event includes a home clubhouse tour and access to the Hall of Fame and museum. Other activities include main stage entertainment, live and silent auctions, presentations, autograph stations, and more.

All of the money raised throughout the weekend will go to Cardinals Care—the team’s charitable foundation—which hosts programs such as Redbird Rookies, a youth baseball and softball program.

“We also have built ball fields that we support in and around the St. Louis metropolitan area, and we also provide to other non-profits that support kids,” Hall said. “Then (last year) we brought the RBI program in house, which is reviving baseball in the inner city. (The program is) a Major League Baseball initiative that is for kids ages 14 to 18.”

Winter Warm-Up will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.