Watch: Baseball Hall of Fame pays tribute to St. Louis Cardinals Lou Brock and Bob Gibson

St. Louis Cardinals’ heroes of the final game of the 1967 World Series, Lou Brock, left, and pitcher Bob Gibson, right, are embraced by teammate Julian Javier following their 7- 2 victory over the Boston Red Sox to win the 1967 World Series, Oct. 12, 1967 at Fenway Park in Boston. Brock set a Series record of seven stolen bases, and Gibson pitched a three-hitter and hit a home run. Javier hit a three run homer into the screen above left center field. (AP Photo)

ST. LOUIS- For the first time since 2019, the eyes of the Major League Baseball world are focused on Cooperstown, New York, where the class of 2020, including former Cardinals Larry Walker and Ted Simmons, are being inducted into baseball immortality.

But missing in the pageantry of the festivities are ten Hall of Famers who have died within the last year, including Cardinal legends Lou Brock and Bob Gibson. Brock passed away September 6, 2020, while Gibson died October 2.

Hall of Fame manager Joe Torre, a teammate of both Cardinals, introduced a video narrated by Johnny Bench, which also paid tribute to Hank Aaron, Joe Morgan, Whitey Ford, Al Kaline, Tommy Lasorda, Don Sutton, Tom Seaver and Phil Niekro.

As we celebrate the enshrinement of 4 new Hall of Famers today, we pause with @JohnnyBench_5 to remember the legends we've lost. https://t.co/725R1ruxIT — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 8, 2021