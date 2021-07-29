Watch: heartwarming reunion between former Cardinal Matt Adams and his dog

ST. LOUIS - Thursday marked the first 100 days of St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones in office.

Mayor Jones has expressed her ambitious plans and hope for transformation in the area since she began campaigning and says she is proud of what she and her team have accomplished so far.

"When I ran for mayor, I ran to change things, and so far we've ruffled a few feathers but overall I think we've tried to make sure that we are keeping the promises we made to people on the campaign trail," Jones said.

Some of those promises include revitalizing specific areas of the city, including north St. Louis where Jones grew up and currently lives with her 13-year-old, addressing high crime and homicide rates, reversing population decline, bridging the racial divide, confronting injustice in local justice departments, and improving the economy.

While Jones was being sworn in as the 47th Mayor of St. Louis, she stated, "I am not naive in my pursuit of progressive public policy,” adding, “I am aware that I am walking into an office that is tasked with working to solve some of our most pressing challenges: lack of opportunity for our most vulnerable, a broken criminal justice system, and a fractured reason. I ask for grace, as my team and I combat decades upon decades of disinvestment.”

When asked what she was most proud of accomplishing in her first 100 days as mayor, Jones answered the City's budget and moral documents that have been passed.

Jones signed Executive Order #1 which requires the Internal Affairs Division at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) and the Civilian Oversight Board to use a joint complaint form with hopes of strengthening police accountability and management of citizens complaints regarding correctional misconduct.