Watch: heartwarming reunion between former Cardinal Matt Adams and his dog

ST. LOUIS–Former Cardinal first baseman Matt Adams was released Tuesday by the Colorado Rockies. Adams saw limited at-bats in Colorado but did have a chance to play in front of local fans and get an ovation when the Rockies came to Busch Stadium back in May.
Adams, who makes his home here in St. Louis, returned after his release and was greeted by his dog Turtle in a touching scene captured on TikTok and shared on Instagram by his wife Kim. “Life is unpredictable. True love is not,” she wrote, noting that Matt hadn’t seen their dog in three months.