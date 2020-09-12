Watch: Lou Brock’s family leads procession from Greater Grace Church to Busch Stadium statue

ST. LOUIS – Lou Brock’s family is leading a procession from Greater Grace Church in Ferguson to the statue of Brock outside of Busch Stadium at the corner of 8th and Clark Streets.

Brock’s family had a busy day celebrating their beloved patriarch Saturday. Their day began at the statue of Brock at Lindenwood University with a wreath-laying at 9:30 a.m. A procession followed them to the Greater Grace Church in Ferguson where a private funeral service was held. The Cardinals had cameras inside allowing fans to watch on their website.