Watch: Nolan Arenado says goodbye to Colorado Rockies fans

ST. LOUIS, Mo- If Cardinal fans are justifiably giddy about the trade bringing Nolan Arenado to St. Louis, you can understand why fans of the Colorado Rockies are less than enthused about it.
But Arenado, in a move that will likely endear him to Cardinal Nation even more, said a classy goodbye to the fans in Colorado with a video shared by the Rockies’ Twitter account Wednesday.
In the video, Arenado also thanks a pair of former Cardinals who were his teammates in Colorado, Matt Holliday and Daniel Descalso, including them in a group of players who helped “make him into the player I am today,” Arenado said in the narrated video.
To the Colorado fans, he said: “I gave you everything I had and I thank God I got to play for you. You will always have a special place in my heart.”
Arenado will make his return to Denver to face the Rockies as a member of the Cardinals for the first time starting July 1.