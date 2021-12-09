Watch: St. Louis Cardinals unveil Fredbird Yule Log

St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird, sits under an umbrella with a fishing pole, among cutouts of fans, watching the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play their game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on September 13, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS–If you’re looking for a little holiday ambiance, the Cardinals have released an answer. Fredbird sitting by a cozy fire.

You can watch the popular mascot try his “hands” at knitting, eating bird feed, and reading, among other things.

Early commenters to the post on the team’s YouTube channel used the post to ask for their own Christmas presents.

“Come to a new agreement and end the lockout soon PLEASE! All I want for Xmas!! Oh, and decent left handed bat and help for the bullpen 😊,” wrote one fan.

“BRING STORY TO STL PLEASEEEEEE,” wrote another, referring to free agent shortstop Trevor Story.

“BRING ALBERT BACK HOME IN 2022 TO RETIRE AS A CARDINAL!! “ALL I WANT 4 XMAS”!!!!!,” exclaimed a third fan.

The Fredbird loop runs for two hours.