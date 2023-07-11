ST. LOUIS – Baseball’s biggest stars go head-to-head Tuesday evening in the MLB All-Star game, a battle you will only be able to watch on FOX 2 or your local FOX affiliate.

The American League All-Stars have won the last nine contests over the National League. The opening mound matchup will be Yankees starter Gerrit Cole against former Cardinals prospect turned Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen.

Nolan Arenado will represent the St. Louis Cardinals and start at third base for the National League. Former Cardinals Randy Arozarena and Adolis Garcia will see action in the outfield for the American League. For full MLB All-Star Game rosters, click here.

HOW TO WATCH

First pitch is set for around 7 p.m. It will follow pregame introductions and the National Anthem.

Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m.

Anyone with access to FOX 2 through a cable plan or antenna can head to our primary channel to enjoy Tuesday evening.

Play ball!