‘Welcome back home’ Cardinals share message as fans come back to Busch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – 2020 was a difficult year for baseball fans. Fans were not allowed in the stands. The Cardinals posted this message to their social media accounts.
“When we last said goodbye we didn’t know you’d be gone this long. The further apart we grew in distance the closer you grew to our hearts. Over the past 18 months, seeing you back in the stadium has been a light at the end of the tunnel. Today is the first step in the road back. The gates to Baseball Heaven are open again. Welcome back home.!”
Major League Baseball announced in February that the 2021 season will start on time and a limited number of fans will be allowed in the stands for games starting at Spring Training.
Anyone going to a game this upcoming season will not need a COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination or even a temperature check. However, they will have to sit at least six feet apart from others and wear masks unless eating or drinking. There will also be a buffer zone around dugouts, meaning no fans in the first three rows unless a team puts up Plexiglas.
To begin the season, up to approximately 32% of capacity will be allowed to attend each game at Busch Stadium. That is nearly 15,000 fans.
Policies and protocols for 2021:
- Socially-distanced seating: Guests will be seated in pods of four or less with a minimum distance of 6-feet between seating pods in all directions.
- Masks required: Masks will be required at all times in all areas of the stadium, including the seating bowl, unless guests are actively eating and drinking.
- Mobile-only ticketing: All game tickets will be delivered via the MLB Ballpark app, ensuring a touchless entry into the ballpark.
- Cashless transactions: Concession stands, kiosks and other retail transactions made in the stadium will be cashless and only offer credit and debit payment options. Debit cards will be available for purchase using cash with no service fees at a limited number of locations inside the stadium.
- Designated entry gates: Guests will be directed to enter and exit the stadium through one of six designated entry gates to expedite the process and limit crowding at any one entrance. A designated entry gate will be noted on each ticket. Guests will not be permitted to exit and re-enter the stadium.
- Bags not permitted: To reduce contamination and ensure touchless entry, bags will not be permitted to be brought in to Busch Stadium, except for medical or diaper bags.
- Hand sanitizer: Hand sanitizer dispensers will be widely available throughout the ballpark.
- Staff health screenings: All full-time employees and event staff will be subject to health and temperature screenings before entering the stadium.