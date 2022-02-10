What the St. Louis Cardinals could do with DH coming to NL

ST. LOUIS–Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that owners have agreed to implement a Universal Designated Hitter rule in both leagues, just one area of negotiation between owners and the players association in a lockout that Manfred said he was still hopeful would not impact the start of the season on March 31.

The baseball world saw this coming since 2020, when both sides agreed to use a DH in both leagues during the pandemic-shortened season. While purists have argued that the DH takes too much strategy out of the game when it comes to how long to leave a starting pitcher in the game, 2020 showed National League fans that the game could survive with it.

Still, the news was a disappointment to Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright, who shared on Twitter that he didn’t like it.

How could St. Louis use a DH? The front office hinted before the lockout that it wasn’t planning to splurge on a player with a big bat who would be plugged in as the everyday DH. Instead, it could use the spot to rotate days off for players in the field while keeping a hot bat in the lineup. Having a DH would appear to give top prospect Nolan Gorman, who has moved from third base to second, an easier path to making the team out of spring training. Juan Yepez, who could be in contention for a bench role as a corner infielder or outfielder, could also potentially benefit from the DH’s inception if Paul Goldschmidt or Nolan Arenado took a day off from the field.

If the club were to look for someone it could just plant in the role, the list could include former Cub Kyle Schwarber and former Rangers/Twins/Rays slugger Nelson Cruz