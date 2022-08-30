ST. LOUIS – Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright released a video Tuesday teasing what subscribers will learn from his feature on manager Oli Marmol’s new sports education app Versus.

Those that subscribe to Versus can expect to learn key aspects of Wainwright’s game, including his curveball, how to keep runners from stealing as well and how athletes can correct their mindset and be authentic leaders.

“I spent days with the team from Versus creating a course I think young players and coaches will really learn from. There’s video of me breaking down mechanics, and mindset, and also answers to personal questions about my life and favorite things. Hope you enjoy,” Wainwright said on Twitter.

Versus offers exclusive video content that offers mentorship and lessons from professional baseball and softball athletes. Among the stars offering instruction include Albert Pujols, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jennie Finch, and Jessica Mendoza.

“It’s a game and it’s fun, but if you really want to be great at it, your mind has to stay clocked in at all times,” Wainwright said in the video.

The veteran pitcher turned 41 Tuesday.

Marmol hopes athletes learning from the app not only get a stronger understanding of the physical and mental side of sports, but learn lessons that can help them succeed in life beyond sports.

“If you place limitations on your abilities, there are going to be limitations on your abilities,” Wainwright said. “You are what you think you are.”

Versus offers three different pricing tiers, including a free trial that starts with one session and 10 questions a month. There are also yearly plans for $199 and $299 that offer more access to instruction. Versus plans to contribute 10% of its topline revenue to charitable organizations that help underserved youth around the United States.

Instruction for soccer and other sports could be released later this year, according to a news release from Versus. Marmol says the app was eight years in the making prior to its release.