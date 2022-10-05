ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have officially announced game times for this weekend’s Wild Card Series, the first set of games to kick off the 2022 postseason.

The Cardinals will host the Philadelphia Phillies in a best-of-three series starting Friday at Busch Stadium. Busch Stadium will host at least two, possibly three, games this weekend.

Here’s when and where you can watch the St. Louis Cardinals in action…

Friday

Game 1 – Oct. 7

First pitch: 1:07 p.m. CT

Broadcast: ABC

Saturday

Game 2 – Oct. 8

First pitch: 7:37 p.m. CT

Broadcast: ESPN2

Sunday

Game 3 (if necessary) – Oct. 9

First pitch: TBD, but one of three possible times (6:07/6:37/7:37 p.m.)

Broadcast: TBD, but one of two possible channels (ESPN or ESPN2)

For those still interested in purchasing tickets to the Wild Card round or other potential postseason games, click here for more information.

If the Cardinals advance past the Wild Card Series, they would proceed to play the Natoinal League’s No. 2 seed in the Atlanta Braves. The winner in a battle of the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

The generic range of dates for each of the next three possible postseason rounds include:

National League Division Series: Oct. 11-16

National League Championship Series: Oct. 18-25

World Series: Oct. 28-Nov. 5

Potential start times have not yet been announced past the Wild Card round. NLDS and NLCS games will be broadcast on FOX 2 or FS1 on various dates. World Series matchups will all be on FOX 2 when that time comes around.

Cardinals fans will not be able to watch any games on MLB.TV or Bally Sports Midwest. Some games might be available for streaming on FUBO. Fans can also listen to radio broadcasts of Cardinals postseason games on 1120 KMOX.