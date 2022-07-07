ST. LOUIS – Beloved Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is missing a significant portion of his sendoff season.

Molina was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 17 for right knee inflammation. He hasn’t played in a game since June 15. Molina has been home in Puerto Rico resting since his injury, and it is unknown when he will return.

A logo and merchandise line was released Thursday commemorating Molina’s final MLB season. It’s available at the Official Cardinals Team Store at Busch Stadium, Cardinals Authentics Shops, and MLBShop.com. There are more limited edition items available as well.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are promoting a Best Buds deal honoring Molina and his battery mate pitcher Adam Wainwright. The deal offers fans Loge, Pavilion, and Terrace tickets for $4.50 on Monday through Thursday games in July, August, and September.

The Cardinals have gone 7-12 since Molina went on the injured list. They play their final game of a four-game series against the Braves in Atlanta Thursday night.