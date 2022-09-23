ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals at Dodgers game Friday is part of Apple TV+’s “Friday Night Baseball.”

Apple and MLB have partnered up for the 2022 broadcast series.

Major League Baseball says no subscription is needed to watch “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV+ and viewers will not be charged. However, fans will need to follow these steps in order to watch the game:

Launch the Apple TV app and select the game directly from there,

From the MLB.TV app, tap on Apple TV+ Game to be redirected to the Apple TV app (where available),

Visit https://tv.apple.com/ and log in with or create an Apple ID.

For more information on how to access “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV+, click here. Fans can also listen to the Cardinals game on radio on 1120 KMOX.