Where to watch/listen to final regular-season Cardinals games

Members of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game to clinch a playoff spot Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals are on a 17-game win streak and officially made the wild card game on Tuesday when they beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2.

The Cardinals have five regular-season home games left and you won’t want to miss any of this action.

Day Opponent Watch Listen 9/29 Brewers Bally Sports Midwest KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, WIJR AM 880 9/30 Brewers Bally Sports Midwest, MLBN KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, WIJR AM 880 10/1 Cubs Bally Sports Midwest KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, WIJR AM 880 10/2 Cubs FOX KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, WIJR AM 880 10/3 Cubs Bally Sports Midwest KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, WIJR AM 880

The Cardinals will play either the San Francisco Giants or the Los Angeles Dodgers in the wild card game on Wednesday, October 6.

Manager Mike Shildt noted that for the first time in a while, the Cardinals have clinched a playoff berth with time left to spare in the season, meaning that the team can get its pitching staff set up for a postseason run, and even with a 17 game winning streak, get rest for the lineup.